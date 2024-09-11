Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and fixes an issue with keyboard shortcuts on macOS.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
@Ruarí Thanks for security update.
-
2nd updated
-
Is there any place where users can post product enhancement requests?
For instance, I'd like to request enhancing the "Clock" object in the address bar. Please add a function to customize the timestamp format so that I can include the timezone (like "2024-09-11 10:39 Japan Time"). Believe it or not, the clock widget is one of the reasons that I am using Vivaldi instead of other browsers. As a web engineer of a global company it is often helpful to include the time stamp every time I take a screenshot of the browser window. Also the pomodoro alarm could be improved.
-
@Culip If you think a feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
-
Will the tasks be synchronized soon?
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@Ruarí thank you!
-
I'm on 6.9.3447.44 on Ubuntu 22.04.5 and Twitch just said that my browser is unsupported.
-
@Commaster Had you changed the Vivaldi Useragent at Settings → Network or by a (privacy) extension?
-
@DoctorG Sadly no, I merely installed the update. Most likely unrelated to the update since .41 also gets marked as unsupported.
Just double-checked, "Report as: Vivaldi" without "Append Vivaldi Brand"
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Commaster said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9:
Just double-checked, "Report as: Vivaldi" without "Append Vivaldi Brand"
No, do not set as "Vivaldi"!!!!
Should be similar to
-
@DoctorG Interesting, never had issues with that. Setting to Chrome and restarting doesn't let me login on twitch (unsupported browser again). I'll just guess it's an issue on their side (though FF 130 logs in just fine on the same PC)
-
@DoctorG Looks like it was an issue on Twitch's side. Was able to login today even with "Vivaldi" header.