Tab switcher’s top toolbar is back – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3464.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot brings back the top toolbar in the tab switcher and addresses several regressions.
Thanks for the Top bar with Tabs count.
This snapshot doesn't crush on start for me.
new issue:
- laggy animation from tabs preview to start page
old issues:
- left bookmarks button is unresponsive on the cold browser start
- laggy vivaldi-menu button - it opens and immediately closes menu in some cases
Ad blocker is not ad blocking.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@JyuSensei Confirming the ad blocker isn't working. Developers are aware of it.
HalleAndert
When I navigate to a tab switcher and back again, the user interface shifts vertically. This behavior can mainly be observed when the tab bar is at the top.
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Android 12 (official ROM)
Screen resolution 3040 x 1440
HalleAndert
The Android status bar is not colored when the tab bar is at the bottom.
Vivaldi:
Chromite:
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Android 12 (official ROM)
Screen resolution 3040 x 1440
Pyrlandia7
Hi. Is there any way to make the workspaces from the start side? Does it have to be set from the previous session?
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
Don't know if adblocker related or not:
Cookie/tracking consent popup is not visible but scrolling is blocked on some 'old' tabs.
Closing the tab and opening the same page in a new tab fixes the problem (cookies can be rejected, the popup closes and scrolling is possible again).