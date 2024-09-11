Opening link in the background as a tab in tab stack
-
I would like to open links in the background which would create/be added to the tab stack of the current tab.
This way I would see all the relevant links I have opened by looking at a specific website.
So the process would be:
- Looking at the website
- press Ctrl + link that I want to read later
3a. the link is opened within the tabstack of the website I am looking at
3b. tabstack is create for the website that I am looking at, and the background link is opened there.