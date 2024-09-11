Mouse event overrided by touch event
When I open developer tools, toggling device to mobile, my cursor in every tab turned into "mobile mode". I can darg anywhere to scroll a desktop page. And texts are not selectable any more. Sometimes I can't trigger context menu on panel. If I close the tab that opened developer tools without switching back to desktop mode, I will stay in mobile mode before exiting browser or opening developer tools again.
@Meursau1T On a mobile device, you long-press on a word to start selecting text, then drag the anchors to enlarge or reduce the selection.
@sgunhouse I mean I am simulating mobile on tab A but logic of mouse turn to mobile on tab B witch haven't open simulator. This won't happen on Chrome and old version of Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Meursau1T That is a old bug with Vivaldi and Developer Tools.
@DoctorG Got it. I never found it before
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Meursau1T Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
If you find the bug too nasty, as workaround use Chromium 128 for debugging websites in mobile view.