The "Show toolbars while scrolling" option has disappeared, and others.
-
Hello,
noticed problems in the version 6.9.3451.43:
-
The "Show toolbars while scrolling" option has disappeared.
-
The option "Menu settings - order settings" disappeared.
-
When reversing from the home screen, he leaves Vivaldi, instead of activating the card on the left.
-
It does not remember the settings of the YouTube speed. This is not a mistake, but I remember.
I am asking for repair.
-
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
- This will be fixed.
- It's in Settings > Appearance & Theme > Main Menu Layout > Menu settings.
- Please describe the issue a bit more.
- The speed is remembered when you tap on another recommended video and start watching it. If you go back or do a new search, then indeed, the video playback speed is reset. Works the same way in other browsers.
-
This post is deleted!
-
- Ok, thank you.
- Ok, thank you.
- When I'm on the home page with the speed dial icons and press the back arrow, it exits Vivaldi to the Android home page, instead of closing the "home page" tab and displaying the tab to the left of the closed tab.
- That's right, but wouldn't it be much more convenient if it remembered the selected speed permanently? The YouTube High Definition extension for Firefox gives you that option and also has options like: Video Quality, Video volume, and others. It would be nice to see something like that in Vivaldi.
-
In the 'and others' category, I've noticed the Tab Switcher close button (little x at the top right) is also gone. That wouldn't be a problem if I just go into the non-private part of it, then I can tap the system's Back button and return to the tab I was on, but if I accidentally swipe left and go to the private tabs switcher, then swipe right to get back to the non-private tabs, and then tap system-Back, I just get taken out of the browser to the Android homescreen. Then if I tap the Vivaldi shortcut I find I'm still in the tab switcher, I can only seem to get out by creating a new tab at that point.