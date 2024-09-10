Audio background play not working on recent updates
nellaiseemai1
Vivaldi Android 6.9.3451.11 on Android 14.
I enabled/disabled audio background play in settings, closed the browser and reopened many times. Audio is not playing in the background for any websites including YouTube.
Seen a comment on this page as well. Comment by @marce21: https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/minor-update-android-6-9/?authenticate=blog#comments
Thanks
Nellai
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
nellaiseemai1
@Veddu Thanks for confirming and reporting.
I believe in new installs, when I enable audio background play in settings, usually the browser asks me to close and reopen to make change in that settings. That is not happening in the new version. So I believe it just shows enabled but not actually getting added in the background. Thanks Nellai