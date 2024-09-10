Toolbar Editor Not Working
I just got a new computer with Windows 11. I download, installed and synced Vivaldi.
The address bar does not have a Home Icon.
I clicked Customize Toolbar and opened the Toolbar Editor but the editor will not let me edit any of the toolbars.
It worked fine on my old computer with Windows 10.
I tried uninstalling it and installing another, but the same thing happens.
Does anyone know how I can get it to let me edit the Toolbars?
@Brlouis Are you dragging the icons to the actual toolbars?
A common mistake is dragging the buttons to the area within the toolbar editor itself that shows the default toolbar setup.
@nomadic
That is exactly what I was doing. lol
The Home Icon is now on the Address Bar.
Thank you for your help