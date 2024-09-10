Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3464.3
-
Folgore101 Translator
Correzione delle scorciatoie duplicate su macOS - Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3464.3
Nella snapshot di oggi abbiamo una correzione per le scorciatoie duplicate riscontrate da alcuni dei nostri utenti macOS.
Changelog
- [Calendar] Welcome dialog stuck when Local is selected (VB-109238)
- [Commands] “Show Privacy Statistics” does the wrong thing (VB-109243)
- [Crash][Tabs] When main menu has 1000 tab entries (VB-108874)
- [Downloads][Tabs] Downloads that open a temporary tab do not respect close tab activation order (VB-95722)
- [macOS][Keyboard] Sometimes shortcuts are actioned twice (VB-108477)
- [Mail] IMAP will not sync: improved error handling (VB-109111)
- [Mail][Translate] “Translate selection” does not work within Mail (VB-104620)
- [Menus][Windows][Linux] Refactor menu bar code (VB-109273)
- [Search][Settings] Google search becomes malformed if you click in URL text field in settings (VB-108473)
- [Status Bar][Settings] Thumbnail refresh status visible with status bar disabled (VB-108774)
- [Sync][Workspace] Synced workspace names don’t update after resetting data (VB-108860)
- [Tabs] Don’t activate tab renaming on double-click when a modifier key is pressed (VB-109230)
- [Tabs] Expand click target when in fullscreen (VB-108843)
- [Tabs][Sync] Option to open all Synced Tabs doesn’t work when there are stacks or pinned tabs (VB-109178)
- [Web compat] WebHID Popup on certain website does not work (VB-106343)