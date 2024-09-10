adblocker not working
When you use the adblocker it stop working . you have to use ublock to block the ad's on YouTube
barbudo2005
And what's the problem with that?
We all know that the built-in adblocker does not have the power of uBO, so we have to act accordingly.
On the other hand, we all know that the team is in the process of improving it, so why comment on it again.
don't you even get sick of YouTube ad's? Vivaldi need to fix there ad blocking system