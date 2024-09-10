Theme based on active workspace
dhruva023 Supporters
Is there a way to set a theme based on active workspace in the given window. I typically have two windows open and I want to have separate theme in each of them. Is this possible?
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@dhruva023 currently, you don't have a "direct" setting for it. you can, however, do a few tricks for it.
For example : you can have 1 chain command per workspace that switches both the workspace and the theme. but might not work for your use case.