Centrally Administer Workspaces
csuareztan
Hello. We are thinking about using Vivaldi on our organization that has multiple locations and would like to know if it's possible to centrally administer the Workspaces to we can push out new information. Please advise if that is possible and, if so, how we can go about doing it. Thank you in advance for your help.
Truemotion
Hello. That sounds strange. I bet you need an IT team instead of asking such questions on a user forum, you can launch any chrome based browser with --remote-debugging-port and script it to push any changes you want.