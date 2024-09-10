Google Labels to Vivaldi Mail
Since Vivaldi Mail syncs with Google Mail, is it not possible that Vivaldi could also import Google Mail labels as well? Or is there a setting I'm missing? TIA
@janrif Google doesn't have real labels. Instead, Google uses IMAP folders in the background and (hidden from the user) does funky copying/moving operations in those folders whenever you think you apply a label. So Gmail labels appear as folders in Vivaldi (same in Thunderbird for that matter, see https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/thunderbird-and-gmail#w_understanding-gmail-labels-and-thunderbird-folders
Since Google is a de facto standard, the Vivaldi team has and is continuously working on becoming more and more compatible to Gmail's rather special way to do things. (Apart from labels, archiving is another specialty of Gmail...)
yojimbo274064400
It is not possible because AFAICS Google's IMAP server present its labels as folders to email clients and accordingly Vivaldi displays them under Custom Folders and All Accounts > Account name