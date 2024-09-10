New home screen not my speed dial folder
For years I used my speed dial folder, which works great. But now, when I use the home button, I get an empty page with the option to create a new group. Swiping to the left brings my speed dials.
How can I remove the empty page to get my speed dials when tapping the home button?
Up. First it loads that page saying choose a new group. I have to swipe left for the home page, but there are only a few items from the default home page, it takes several tens of seconds and multiple swipes to get my real home page appear. Very annoying! It really makes using Vivaldi a nightmare right now.