Enchanced data backup, cloud repair, improved history.
-
- Feature to backup data in Vivaldi instead of copy app data and be able to view it bymyself or transfer to other.
- Ability to fix data in cloud in case of any corruption.
- Better history loading in case of huge size (history file split by size or year for better load). Alternatively, a separate app or a built-in feature (that operates independently of the browser itself) for displaying backup histories.
-
Hi,
Please follow the Tips and Split the Topic.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests