Problem with accidentally renamed tabs
Using 6.9.3447.41.
PROBLEM: Tabs are frequently getting accidentally named. This makes navigating between tabs hard, because I can't tell which page a tab really is on.
BACKGROUND: Accidentally noticed maybe a couple weeks ago that I could rename tabs, because the name entry box would just pop up, and then the tab would get named to whatever page it's on. Guess I'd somehow doubleclicked, but my mouse style hasn't changed.
Use this setting in Tabs section to avoid rename.
@MikeTFB, another option when rename is activated in error is to either:
- press
Esckey
- press
Deletekey to blank tab name and then
Enterkey
to cancel rename action.
- press
@barbudo2005 Thanks. I didn't know about that setting, so I tried that. Unfortunately, I'm now accidentally closing tabs. This never happened before the last couple of weeks when I noticed tab renaming.
Look this post by @nomadic :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100733/v-6-9-rename-tab-disable-hide/3
Consider enabling Minimise Active Tab, as highlights below, until the issue is resolved.
Read more about this option here Tip #22 - Vivaldi Tips
FWIW: the snapshot release (6.10.3464.3) has an Ignore Double Click option — no idea when or if it will appear in stable branch
@barbudo2005 Thanks! That bit of custom CSS seems to have done the trick!!
barbudo2005
Said:
That bit of custom CSS seems to have done the trick!!
Always does.
What Vivaldi does not offer, CSS lends.
PS: But in the end Vivaldi is giving it, because it gave us CSS Mods.
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks! I went with turning off rename tab, with custom CSS (see post above). Ignore Double Click would be great, or even simpler, make double-click tab actions optional, with the default as...none.
@barbudo2005 Spoken like a true appreciator!
virtualera
yeah, this "feature" should be optional,
i also sometimes double click on a tab and although I don't rename it, this non-renamed name persist and the name of the tab is not changing while the content is different (eg video sites)
Maybe this behaviour should be reported as a bug here, Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser.
AFAICS when renaming of a tab is triggered it is not always clear which actions set a new name and which do not. For example, with tab rename triggered but having entered no text, navigating within the tab sets the new tab name but moving to another tab does not.
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi @all
the Vivaldi team is working on a solution for this, no bug report needed.
Cheers, mib
