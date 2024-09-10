Google | Tab Thumbnail after Select Text
Tiny bug: After selecting text in Google's search input the tab thumbnail above suddenly pops up
as above, w10, latest vivaldi. Switched thumbnails off, but it's not the solution.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
So I thought I'm using latest version, but using 6.8.3381.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)... then there is another bug and way bigger... Vivaldi stays in Restart required loop New version 6.9.3447.37, so I'm unable to update... because after restart it gets no update and asks for restart.
@DoctorG sorry I chose vivaldi as replacement of chrome and using it literally few days, not to get bfu responses on forums. I should not be at forum whatsoever. How come you changing the file naming in vivaldi folder?? Looking at file details of new_vivaldi.exe is 6.9 and vivaldi.exe is 6.8 version...
new_vivaldi.exe
new_vivaldi_proxy.exe
update_notifier.exe
vivaldi - Shortcut.lnk
stp.viv
vivaldi.exe
vivaldi_proxy.exe
Ho,
If the issue is still present, you can
- Download the installer manually from Vivaldi.com
- Remove/rename the installation folder
- Run the installer
- Choose the same previous folder