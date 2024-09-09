PWA site doesn't give option to install (works in Chrome)
This site is available as a PWA: https://forteller.gg
The help site https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/progressive-web-apps/ says PWAs can be installed from the context menu, that comes up when you right click the tab in the tab bar.
But there is no such option.
I tried it in Chrome and it works.
Vivaldi for Windows. Current version.
Win11
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ketakater Works for me 6.9.3447.41 Win 11
@DoctorG Oh my. I was looking several times at the menu and didn't see it
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ketakater Never mind, little human faults