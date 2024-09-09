It doesn't work when I set it to 6.9.
Vivaldi.6.8.3381.57 is okay but 6.9.
I tried for the first time in a few days and it didn't work.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ysijp Please tell us more, we need information to help you.
- tell Windows version
- describe your issue
- do you see error messages
- how we can test your issue
@DoctorG
thanks
Win10
When I install 6.9, the exe does not start up.
At first it happened after auto-update
No error messages, no tasks in task manager.
I'm on 6.8 and automatic updates are turned off.
Since the end of 6.8, the browser has been freezing after launching, and this is still the case.
However starts moving in about 1 minute.
I think it's an extension doing something bad, but I think it is separate from this issue about no start up.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ysijp Any security solution on your Windows?
A private or company PC?
Tried to logout from Windows user account and re-login?
Tried to restart Windows?
@DoctorG
only Win security
private
none tried
@DoctorG said in It doesn't work when I set it to 6.9.:
Tried to restart Windows
already have tried to restart Windows