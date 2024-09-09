não consigo me habituar com o mastodont
Não consigo me acostumar com o Mastodont, não consigo contatos leitura muito complicada, prefiro os aplicativos diretos: X, GETTR, etc
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I can not get used to Mastodont, I can not read contacts too complicated, I prefer the direct applications: X, GETTR, etc
Some like the webclient of Mastodon, some not. Some like textreader or screenreaders, some like webpages on large displays. Some like easy to use interfaces, some more exaggerated ones.
Some dislike to be forced to commercial and political polluted content, some like Darknet and Prn. Some like fire, some cool water. That's life.
You are not forced on services you dislike.
Então é só continuar com os serviços de sua preferência.
@Havokdan Mache ich, keine Angst.