Tab stack name improvements
- If a tab is dropped to another tab (not tab stack!), the initial tab stack name should be the name of the tab, where the dropped one was added to (not "2 Tabs").
- If a tab stack name has not been set manually (like in case above or dropping several tabs to a tab stack), a parser could scan the HTML header or content to find a subject for auto naming instead of using "# Tabs", because the actual behavior does not help/support the user at all.
Jjane.n moved this topic from Vivaldi for Android
RadekPilich
I would prefer if the stack name field auto-selected and pop-uped the keyboard in order to allow me to enter the name I want it to give.