Currently the command chain can do so many things and is very useful but lack of an important feature - keystrokes.

I often need to switch to a pinned tab and enter a keystroke (such as press ENTER key) to get through some nagging company banners or interact with a page via keyboard shortcuts. Then switch to another tab and perform some other shortcuts. If command chain can do keystrokes then the process can be easily automated.

Thanks in advance for considering this feature...