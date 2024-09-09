Where are tabs?
-
I'not new to Vivaldi, but I just reinstalled it after being away for a while. My problem is: I can't find any tabs. I've tried top, bottom, left and right, but no tabs show up.
This is a bit frustrating since other browsers I use (Edge, Firefox, Brave) clearly show active tabs . I know Vivaldi is a good browser, so I know I'm doing something wrong. Can anyone help?
Thank you.
-
yojimbo274064400
Press
Ctrl+
F12to opening Settings and select Tabs > Show Tab bar, for example as highlighted in image following:
-
This post is deleted!
-
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks for your assistance. Everything is OK now. I did a little diddling around in the "TAB" section in Settings, and all OK now.