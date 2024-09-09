Can't setup Exchange online outlook domain email
-
Hi Members
I use company Outlook email account, we use Microsoft Exchange Online (Microsoft365) for our email, and we are behind a WG Firewall for our network.
I pick the '0Auth' wizard type process, i get directed through to the outlook login webpage, i put in my email address in asks if it a 'workplace' or 'personal' account, i put in my password the page shows 'Trying.........' but Valvaldi mail setup shows failed to logon.
Any help would be great please.
regards
Livio
-
@lico9182 Vivaldi only support POP3 and IMAP. I guess your account uses Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync, which isn't supported.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
This post is deleted!