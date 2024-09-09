Hi Members

I use company Outlook email account, we use Microsoft Exchange Online (Microsoft365) for our email, and we are behind a WG Firewall for our network.

I pick the '0Auth' wizard type process, i get directed through to the outlook login webpage, i put in my email address in asks if it a 'workplace' or 'personal' account, i put in my password the page shows 'Trying.........' but Valvaldi mail setup shows failed to logon.

