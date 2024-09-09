Can't install Chrome extension Toby on fresh Vivaldi install
When I attempt to install the Toby extension from the Chrome web store, I get this message:
To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser.
This is a fresh install of Vivaldi
Anyone have any ideas?
Thanks
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@fifi66 Do you use Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41? Works for me on Windows 11.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@fifi66 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
@fifi66 Are you on windows 10 ? Do you have any other extensions?
Hi. 5.6.2867.62
I;m on Windows 7 on this PC (blush). I'll try it on my laptop (Windows 11)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@fifi66 5.6 and Windows 7 is too old, is blocked by Google to install extensions.