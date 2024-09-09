I want to search for open tabs.
babakmojtabapur
In the Windows version of Vivaldi, tabs open on other devices are displayed as cloud icons. However, if you have many open tabs, it is difficult to find them.
I would like to have a search field on the first line to narrow down the tabs.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@babakmojtabapur Use the Window Panel. It already has a search field.
babakmojtabapur
@DoctorG
Thanks, I didn't usually use window panel, will do so from now on. But wouldn't it be more natural from a UI point of view to have the search in the cloud icon area as well?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@babakmojtabapur If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
yojimbo274064400
@babakmojtabapur, would the Quick Command search for tabs not meet your requirement?
FYI: press
Ctrl+
Eor
F2to activate Quick Command dialogue window and then start typing tab title. For example, typing
exampleshows there is an Example Domain tab, as highlighted below: