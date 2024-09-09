🕔🎉🎈5th anniversary of Vivaldi Beta First 🎈🎉🕔
stardepp Translator Ambassador
The very first Vivaldi Beta Android was released 5 years ago today.
A big milestone for the Vivaldi team and for all Vivaldi fans.
Feel free to share your experiences with Vivaldi Anroid here.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-goes-mobile-android/
jane.n Vivaldi Team
5 years already? Wow!
Unbelievable!
Congrats to devs and all Vivaldi fans for all the accomplishments !
Little and big details like the recent settings revamp that make all the difference.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@stardepp Aw, thank you for bringing this to our attention, congrats to the Android team!
