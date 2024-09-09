New History wont appear anymore!
In the current latest stable release of 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit) , if I delete one or more entry of history then, no new history appears on the history window column until I restart the app. Please fix it ASAP. Thanks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HarshitPrajapati I can confirm the issue with 6.9.3447.41 + 6.10.3458.19 / Win 11.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG VB-109368
@HarshitPrajapati Thanks, i confirmed the bug now in tracker.
@DoctorG Thanks. How much approx. time I can expect it to be fixed in?
@HarshitPrajapati Perhaps in next week in a Snapshot.
What is a Snapshot (BETA version)?.
But we give no timeline for fixes.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@HarshitPrajapati After a restart the history with newer entries is back again. Same for you?
@HarshitPrajapati said in New History wont appear anymore!:
until I restart the app
@DoctorG already mentioned in 1st post
@DoctorG I see. Thanks.
@HarshitPrajapati Sorry, i can no remember and re-read all post of users whom i helped.
@HarshitPrajapati said in New History wont appear anymore!:
@DoctorG already mentioned in 1st post
I wanted only to confirm the restart as my workaround.
@DoctorG Sorry, since I mentioned in post and didn't read your previous reply I got confused.
@DoctorG Ohhh, thanks for the help.
@HarshitPrajapati You are welcome
HarshitPrajapati
@DoctorG I got a mail informing that the issue is fixed in latest update. But when I updated it and checked it's still not fixed.
@HarshitPrajapati 6.9.3447.46 Win 11 works nice for me.
I can select Day and delete some entries, and switch to Week or Month and back to Day or Today.
What fails for you?
@DoctorG Not that. The error was this:
If I delete one or more entry of history then, no new history appears on the history window column until I restart the app
This is not fixed. Win 11 here too.
@HarshitPrajapati Perhaps your History database is broken.
Do you need the history from the past?
@DoctorG No man. You didn't understood it correctly. Let me explain you with example.
Suppose, I've a history of fb, insta and yt which I visited today. Now if I delete yt entry from today's history and no matter how many different or same sites I visited there won't be any new history logging these new sites I visited in History column. Last appeared history would be of Insta. This issue can be fixed after I restart the app, It'll now show appears new different sites I have visited last time after Insta.
If you have now understood correctly then please report this in your own words. Since I guess devs didn't understood as well.