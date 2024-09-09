Solved Blurry YouTube
ilp0000 Translator
Hi!
I suffered blurry Youtube screen, so updated Vivaldi to the latest. But the problem is still there.( link url))
Is it a known issue or something?
@ilp0000 What resolution is the video set to? Something low like
144p?
If your internet dropped in speed for a bit, then YouTube could have automatically lowered the resolution. It should automatically increase the resolution once the internet connection stabilizes, but sometimes it gets stuck and you need to manually set the resolution.
ilp0000 Translator
@nomadic Oh, poor me. That's it. Somehow the resolution was adjusted to be lowered. And now it's back. Thank you so much!!!
