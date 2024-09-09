What do you guys think makes the Vivaldi browser better than other browsers?
-
I'm on a MacBook and I love Firefox, but feel that Vivaldi is very smooth, so love Vivaldi just as much!
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from macOS
-
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
- Things make sense.
- Its features are accessible in several different ways.
- Tab handling and organization.
- Web panels (how did I ever live without them?)
- The built-in Mail/Calendar/RSS feed reader.
- The sense that your browsing is your business.
- A friendly, helpful community of users.