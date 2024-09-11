UFO/UAP News
-
Dr.Flay Translator
Police across USA given UFO handbook: 'Craft pose safety risks'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-13742439/Police-given-new-UFO-handbook-warn-craft-pose-significant-safety-risks.html
The Major Cities Chiefs Association, a national organization of police executives, has published for the first time a guide to UFOs.
Download the guide
https://majorcitieschiefs.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/MCCA-UAP_Reference-Guide-June-2024-.pdf
-
-
Dr.Flay Translator
It makes sense to do this in the wake of commercial pilots and the US military being given guidance on the topic and finally a standardised way to report anomalies (although that is still happening at a painfully slow pace).
Shame it is decades late, but at least things are moving forward in a more visible way now.
-
This post is deleted!
-
-
Dr.Flay Translator
Another Former UAP Task Force Chief to Reveal UFO Secrets
https://anomalien.com/another-former-uap-task-force-chief-to-reveal-ufo-secrets/
Jay Stratton, former director of the U.S. government’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force, has signed a memoir deal with HarperCollins, marking the highest-ranking official to publicly share direct involvement in UFO investigations.
-