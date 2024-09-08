What is Vivaldi's homepage (and bug?)
- What is this Vivaldi's homepage? When I open new tab I just get Speed dial page.
- When I set the second option (with custom url) and then set to the first one (Vivaldi's homepage) and then disable the setting it automatically switches to the second option (custom url). Is this a bug or feature?
Homepage is obviously where you go if you press the Homepage button (looks like a little house, in tablet mode is just left of the address field). On most browsers this is the same as the new tab page. And yes, "Vivaldi's homepage" would be speed dial.
So it should be named "Speed dial", not some "Vivaldi's homepage". And when I press homepage button nothing happens, no new speed dial tab is open. So that's second bug probably.
@Gregor It doesn't open a new tab, it is for when you want to see the homepage in the current tab. If I recall, a long-press on the tab selector button will open a new tab, though being on a tablet I have a new tab button on the tab bar.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the second issue you reported with custom URL being selected when disabling the Homepage feature.