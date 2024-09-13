after reading an article about Speedometer 3.0 browser speed, I decided to test it out too.

Results were 7.42 for the latest Firefox

9.33 for the latest Microsoft Edge

11.5 for the latest Vivaldi, which I think the higher the result number means its faster rendering webpages, if I read the article correctly.

Nice just tried the test again Sept 12 , with some settings changed in the browser. It got 11.9 score !