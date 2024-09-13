ran the Speedometer 3.0 test
after reading an article about Speedometer 3.0 browser speed, I decided to test it out too.
Results were 7.42 for the latest Firefox
9.33 for the latest Microsoft Edge
11.5 for the latest Vivaldi, which I think the higher the result number means its faster rendering webpages, if I read the article correctly.
Nice just tried the test again Sept 12 , with some settings changed in the browser. It got 11.9 score !
@stpvid1
did you misformatted your post by accident? or didn't you want to include the link to the article or test?
