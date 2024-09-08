Blocking autoplay doesn't survive PgDn <-> PgUp scrolling
Hi, I've blocked autoplay in global permissions to prevent videos from starting automatically and it works fine when I open Youtube, Instagram etc... but:
Once I've used PgDn <-> PgUp to scroll within the mentioned sites, autoplay videos do start immediately. The same happens for example on Youtube after watching a video and going back to the homepage via homepage link.
It's the reason I'm still using an extension AutoplayStopper
What Vivaldi offers doesn't always work, hence it's useless to me.