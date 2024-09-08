Bug in the bottom panel of the browser
-
DeFrag1337
Hello dear developers. I found a bug:
- Open several different tabs, then open any page of the site.
- Start scrolling through the site so that the bottom panel of the browser disappears.
- Now pull down with your finger to open the tab bar and we get that there is a double address bar. See the screenshot.
it was
has become
Video how it happens
Google Video bug
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That only seems to happen when you're not connected to the internet. Still a bug, though. Thanks for bringing this to our attention.