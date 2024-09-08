An Opera extension is not imported
Hi,
The import of an Opera extension named Auto Refresh Page, a tab reloader installed from the Opera store (a different one with the same name exists in the Chrome store) - it fails to import to Vivaldi.
Any ideas why?
Please give URL to these extensions for a check.
How did you try to add to Vivaldi?
Hi,
As you said, "A different one".
You will need to repack and import or use https://robwu.nl/crxviewer/crxviewer.html
https://addons.opera.com/en/extensions/details/auto-refresh-page/
(the one on Opera. The one I want in Vivaldi)
Doesn't import through the "Import from Applications or Files".
@Zalex108
Couldn't figure out how to do that...
Can you outline the actions please?
@Shoham Otherwise try this (allow to install opera addons within vivaldi)
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/crosspilot/migomhggnppjdijnfkiimcpjgnhmnale
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81939/guide-export-import-extensions-crx
@Zalex108 Thanks!
When trying to install using CrossPilot - I get the following -
I guess that means that this extension will not work on Vivaldi - right?
When trying to download the crx I get this
and the download completes but disappears (deleted?)
The zip downloads ok but is not recognized by CrossPilot.
Rename the extension from Zip to CRX and try.
Result -
Then the Extension seems to have specific settings for Opera.
BTW,
To refresh, Vivaldi has that option already implemented.
For other things, you may need to find out another extension.
Vivaldi also has the possibility of periodic reload. Maybe it works for you and don't even need an extension.
@Hadden89
Actually it is superior to others that I checked by the virtue of it (a) working flawlessly (b) indicating by change of icon color in the extensions bar - that it is active, and (c) very simple and friendly UI.
@oudstand
Very good!
Thank for that - I wasn't aware of it.