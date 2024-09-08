Two suggestions
- Cache cleaning suggests to add a cache option to choose whether to choose a web panel icon. After each cleaning the cache, the web panel icon is gone
- Increase the backup function of the web panel. After the browser is wrong or reset, the web panel is gone. You need to add it manually, or the browser adds a local backup function, manual backup backup, manually backup
