New feature?
-
I just discovered an interesting feature on IoS iPhone browser.
So basically hold down a tab and you can move a tab left or right, while does not stick to anywhere by moving it if it’s one tab but you can move multiple tabs back and forth. it’s still very interesting.
Is this just a feature I have not discovered yet or have any of you played with it.
I’m on iPhone 13 6.9.3451.32 stable not snapshot.
Might be helpful for future mobile request
-
@zeke365 never mind found it it’s reorder tabs nifty feature kind tucked away but here you go https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-browse/tabs-on-ios/