Where did this "drop-down" thing dissapear?
-
I have the latest Vivaldi version on my Win10 computer 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and in recent version this "thing" disappeared.
Any chance to bring it back ASAP? Please?
Thank you.
-
@cunfek Still shows up for me here.
Under
vivaldi://settings/privacy/→
Show Typed Historydo you have
in Address Fieldenabled?
-
@nomadic
did not see this coming It worked. Thank you!
So.. I assume this box unticked whit update?
-
@cunfek Don't think there was anything intentional in the update to untick the option. Didn't affect my test profile.
Maybe a cosmic ray flipped a bit in your computer
-
@nomadic ha ha... could be. I am glad you helped. Thanks!
-
It's the 2nd time in a week it got reported, here's the other thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100786/drop-down-arrow-in-address-bar-missing
There is something wrong happening in some updates. I reported another setting that suspiciously got re-enabled by itself after an update a couple of snapshots ago.