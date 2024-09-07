Dark/light mode switch
I usually use dark mode, set to Appearances in settings, which on most pages works quite well.
But there are some pages where this filter results in illegibility of some parts.
In these cases you have to go to the configuration page and select light mode, which is applied immediately without problems*, deactivating dark mode.
Although it is somewhat annoying to have to open the Vivaldi configuration page in a new tab to be able to make this change.
This is why I'm asking if there is any possibility to create some hotkeys or icons in the toolbar so I can do it without having to open the settings page for this?
@Catweazle said in Dark/light mode switch:
Just set up keyboard shortcut.
6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@rectle11, ah, thanks, I didn't see this before in the key options.