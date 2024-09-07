Speed Dial colors
I am back to use Vivaldi after awhile and to my surprise the speed dial icon's colors on large mode is now all darkish blue instead of the colorful color from the favicon. is this a bug or the intend of developer? If this is a bug, is this known and a fix is on the way?
@Mrxyzl You can change it. But you're not refering to speed dial are you? Speed dial didn't change, the tab bar did. If that's what you mean, go to Setting and look for Appearance & Theme. Then select Theme. The first theme (displayed as a color wheel) changes the accent color based on the site's favicon as you describe. The other themes which are displayed as half light, half dark use the indicated color - lighter or darker depending on light or dark mode.
@sgunhouse no I mean the speed dial icon
Here's what mine look like
It was colorful before, but now only one simple color
@Mrxyzl
Hi, the default was changed to Large Speed Dials, change it to Medium or better Small in Settings > Startpage > Start Page Layout.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin That didnt answer any of my question though>?
@Mrxyzl
Hi, I am sorry, re read your post.
To be honest, I have no idea how the Large Speed Dials looks in te past.
Cheers, mib
@Mrxyzl Sorry, mine (on a tablet) are all screenshots.
It should be like this
@mib2berlin yes those are synced speed dials
@Mrxyzl
OK, you should get screen shots of the pages if you open it once, these thumbnails are not synced.
I fear the old colored icons are gone.
Cheers, mib