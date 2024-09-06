Vivaldi often has some web pages to open very slowly
-
I really like the sidebar web panel. It not only allows me to add web pages, but also some extension pages. However, there is a problem that has been bothering me all along. With the same network and device, Vivaldi often has some web pages that open slowly
But I tested multiple other browsers on my computer at the same time and everything worked fine
Even if I reset the Vivaldi browser to its default settings and do not install any plugins or extensions, this problem still occurs
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@chenyajun
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Do you use a VPN?
Had you changed settings for Secure DNS?
DO you run external security software?
-
@DoctorG Suddenly found a problem. When you encounter this situation, the computer should refresh the DNS cache, and then it can open the page normal, but other browsers have not encountered such problems