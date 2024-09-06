Bug: Save password pop-up dialog shows offscreen
as title states, the password save dialog shows offscreen on left LCD border, over half cut... window was maximized (2560x1440), 2nd tab, php auth browser's internal popup type of login. This forum login in same window 3rd tab was okay, showing dialog correctly on the right.
mib2berlin Soprano
@art4style
Hi, on which page does the update poup fail?
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
It is maybe a GPU/driver/Vivaldi issue, try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
Cheers, mib
latest driver rtx4070, w10. Site is private (admin server) hence the browser's native authorization login dialog, classic html login, like here on forum, showed save pass popup correctly. So seems it's related only to (any)browser's classic native popup authorization.
@art4style Confirmed 6.9.3447.41 + 6.10.3458.19 / Win 11
i see this after login with Basic access authentication in one of my server pages.
IS shifted out of windwo on my 1600px wide display.
@art4style Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm the bug in bug tracker later.
@DoctorG well honestly, if bug report link was clearly visible on vivaldi pages, I'd report it in bugs right away... not in forum. And I would also expect a jira bug list to not report something twice.
@art4style Vivaldi menu Help → Report a Problem tells users how to check and report bugs. The help describes the usual way.
We do give a direct link to tracker after a discussion if issue is really bug.
The bug tracker is not public. And to not getting duplicates users should ask and search in forum first.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Was reported as
VB-109340 "Save password pop-up dialog shows offscreen during basic authorization login" - Confirmed