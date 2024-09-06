Solved random mail questions
-
- how do I get out of 'E' view? (when you press key E)
- is there a way to exclude a particular account from the All Messages section? I have one account that gets a lot of mailing list traffic, so when I view unread All Message it is hard to find the other lower traffic, but more important accounts
-
yojimbo274064400
@dalinar said in random mail questions:
- how do I get out of 'E' view? (when you press key E)
⋮
Either:
- select ⋯ and Back from pop-up menu, as highlighted below:
- Press
Alt+
Back Arrow
⋮
- is there a way to exclude a particular account from the All Messages section? I have one account that gets a lot of mailing list traffic, so when I view unread All Message it is hard to find the other lower traffic, but more important accounts
Not account specific. For all accounts try the following for the folder to exclude mailing lists:
- select All Messages/Unread
- Deselect Mail List option as highlighted below:
- how do I get out of 'E' view? (when you press key E)
-
Regarding #2, please consider voting for this underappreciated feature request of mine https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77039/new-filter-toggle-filtered-to-filter-for-only-cc-d-and-more
TL;DR of that request: Vivaldi should add an option to name anything 'filtered' and add a toggle for 'filtered'' items. As it is, you have to choose to see all mailing lists or none. The request would make it possible to define at a more granular level what to show/hide. The long text is about usecase examples.
-
@yojimbo274064400 alt back arrow works but I can't find a menu with those save as filter and back options.. maybe mac is different
-
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved