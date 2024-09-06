[Psychology] What about a person that wanted to reply to a topic....
And then they deleted those words and kept it to themselves???
Where they should have shared their input with the world..
Are they shy? Are they insecure? Are they scared?
What about it????
Anyway,
Hi from Asia all.. reply to this if you can relate...
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@paizmsa Welcome in forum.
Are you a new Vivaldi user?
And then they deleted those words and kept it to themselves
Users who delete their post had mistakenly posted, posted unpolite answers or posted wrong unrelated content, they recognised that and deleted the post.
Sometimes those people are the best people. A person who does not take the bait by responding to a bad faith argument or a troll is a good person. We do not need to share every idea that pops into our head.
I've killed off plenty of posts that I started after realizing my thoughts weren't well-formed or just didn't add anything.
RadekPilich
In my experience, this is usually mostly related to the need of being seen. I start to to write something motivated by some narcissistic fantasy of self importance, uniqueness and world changing potential of my commentary only to realize, that I am looking for something that is not going to happen and that I can't be bothered with finishing the writing / wasting my and others resources / seeing a permanent reminder of the immaterialised fantasy later.
It should depend on each particular case.
In my opinion while -probably- most entries are deleted because the user sees or thinks that they made too many mistake to correct and and opts for deleting it. There is a chance that same entry would show up in a corrected format.
The rest is probably because the user focuses too much on others' reaction or feelings rather than what was intended to be conveyed.
Small number of entries deleted by peacekeeper moderators whose job is to guide, correct and keep the peace.