Windows Task Manager: Vivaldi Memory Usage
-
ok, I'm going to ask a very, very weird question..
does the very act of watching the memory usage via Windows Task Manager (Windows 11), for Vivaldi... actually increase memory usage? (I guess bring tabs back to life?)
because whenever I open Task Manager and look at vivaldi I first see about half the memory usage that it will show a second or two later.
or is windows task manager simply slow at summing the values?
-
@dalinar After start tabs are restored and loaded delayed, i guess that shows up the increase in unsage.
-
@DoctorG what do you mean by "start"? you mean launching vivaldi? I don't launch anything, these profiles and windows have all been around for a long time. I mean I will do it now, check the task manager i mean.. hmm now it is not changing the memory usage (I mean before it would change by gigabytes) .. very strange.. since I noticed this increased GB usage behaviour every time I checked the task manager, until just now
-
aha ok I caught it... it went from 2.9 to 3.9 GB just now when i looked
-
i guess it is just the way windows reads data.... because when the updated GB is shown, thats when the icons appear next to the processes..
-
@dalinar Some extensions or websites can have bad programming causing memory leaks.
And tabs which wake up and extension can take much ressources.
You can hibernate background tabs and workspaces to save ressources.
But how many Gigabytes eats Vivaldi in your case?
How many tabs and windows do you have open over hours or days without exiting Vivaldi?
For me a fresh Vivaldi with only Vivaldi Blocker, no tabs open, only Mail takes 260 MB.
My daily work Vivaldi with 7 extensions, 4 Workspaces and max. 17 open tabs takes 2.9 GB.
-
i have several profiles open.. usually 3 or 4 at a time.. on different desktops. for example I have a coding profile... that profile is just for programming related stuff.
and each one of them has many workspaces, with some tabs in each one..
I'm still trying to find out which is the best way to hibernate.. auto or 1 hr... best would be automatic workspace hibernation but the german/berlin guy made it clear it is not a priority (in that feature request thread)
workspaces are so revolutionary because you can leave all these tabs open in different workspaces, eventually after some hours or days or weeks when you don't need that workspace anymore, you can just delete the workspace...
-
@DoctorG I do exit and reopen profiles much more frequently than I exit Vivaldi (sometimes it can be weeks without exiting Vivaldi..)
-
@dalinar i think that's a typo, your last word.. seems like an awful lot of memory for under 20 tabs
-
@dalinar Sorry, a typo, i meant ~ 3GB;
The heat goes on ️️ and brains shuts down…