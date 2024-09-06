Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Am I the only one on iOS who has issues when setting a custom background in the speed dial- when setting a custom background, the framee make it very laggy and unstable….which is why I mainly have been using the preset backgrounds?
