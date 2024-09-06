Right click sometimes shows Vivaldis context menu instead of custom context menus
-
noahstreller
For some reason, when I right click, it sometimes shows the Vivaldi context menu, even if the page has created a custom context menu.
-
@noahstreller I tried 6.9.3447.41Win 11 at https://draw.moyu.io ; All nice like in Chrome.
Did you accidentally double-click with rightmouse button?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Strange, it works in https://draw.moyu.io for me too. I have tried multiple platforms and it turns out to be quite inconsistent;
It still occurs in https://excalidraw.com, https://draw.io, Discord, JFrog Artifactory, Plane Projects, YouTube; but on Slack, vscode.dev and the link you sent, the issue does not seem to exist.
Quite strange. I'll change the post title real quick
-
@noahstreller I can not reproduce your issue with 6.9.3447.41 Win 11.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
@DoctorG Using the guest profile it works strangely. It also works on my other (synced) devices. I will try disabling all extensions and see if that helps
-
The issue was an extension. Removing it has resolved the issue. Thanks for your time
-
@noahstreller Congrats, you solved it
Please tell exact name of extension, so other users are informed about the nasty extension.
-
noahstreller
@DoctorG Well, the extension is not to blame. "Browser Boost" offers an option to force the context menu, text selection and copying where webpages disable it. A feature that I thought was useful but eventually caused more harm than good .