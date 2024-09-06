Vivaldi can't playback the movie with sound without kill pulseaudio after another movie end playing
Vivaldi can't sound the movie after end playing atnother movie.
So kill pulseaudio for new movie play with sound,everytime.
How I do?
@yhoshino Please give us some steps how to reproduce your issue.
Tell:
Linux version,
Desktop Environment and version,
Window Server (X11 or Wayland)
Pulseaudio version
Linux version:6.8.0-40-generic
Desktop Environment:Cinnamon 6.2.9
Windows Server:X11
Pulseaudio:16.1
@yhoshino Which Linux distribution?
My distribution is Linux Mint.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@yhoshino Had you tried for a workaround/fix:
rm -fr .config/pulse/ pulseaudio -k
Had you checked:
- updated sound firmware (non-free software)
- Mixer if speaker is disabled for app Chromium (yes, wrong detection by mixer) while playing
- in Vivaldi accidentally muted current tab with sound
- in Vivaldi changed permission to play audio (see Settings → Privacy → Permissions)
- in Vivaldi Settings → Tabs → Section "Mute Tab Audio" muting set
- Vivaldi tested with extra profile to reduce impact of extensions or broken profile data (run in shell
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/vivtest123")
- restarted PulseAudio with
rm -r ~/.config/pulse /tmp/pulse-*; systemctl --user restart pulseaudio.service
- run in shell alsamixer and hit M to toggle mute
- reset ALSA with
sudo alsactl init
@DoctorG
I'm use nVidia GPU with sound device.
Try to play movie when ended Playing movie,monitor displayes "If playback doesn't start immediately, restart your device."
When vivaldi is not playing a video and I try to play a new video, it always stops, so it's annoying that I have to start the shell script to restart pulseaudio every time.
@yhoshino Seems your Mint does not switch/select correct the active output devices.
I have only external loudspeakers connected by sound card and can not test more.
I understand the cause.
Settings → Tabs → Tab Audio → Setting it to something other than "all tabs" seems to eliminate the need to initialize pulseaudio every time.
@yhoshino My preference in Settings is let play only the active tab.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
really strange, i checked now; do not see issue on Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME. All audio and video play nice, without need of puleseaudio restart.
Perhaps because of package Pulseaudio 15.99.