Minor update for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.9
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a crash fix and resolves adding items to the reading list issue.
HalleAndert
Vivaldi does not respect the aspect ratio of user-defined background images.
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Android 12 (official ROM)
Screen resolution 3040 x 1440
HalleAndert
The speed dial view is shifted if you have viewed a web page in landscape format, then switch back to portrait format and then open the speed dial.
Having this since long, we are 2 now!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94274/super-cool-tab-switcher
HalleAndert
@zalex108: Ouch, this bug seems to exist for quite a while. I guess it's time for this to get fixed.
In a clean installation of the browser, when I try to activate background playback it just doesn't work, no matter how many times I restart the browser or activate the feature again.
nellaiseemai1
@marce21: I can confirm this on Vivaldi Android 6.9.3451.11 on Android 14.
I enabled/disabled, closed the browser and reopened many times. Audio is not playing in the background for any websites including YouTube.
LyleMillar
@nellaiseemai1 this is one of my most important features for Vivaldi on Android.