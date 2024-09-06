Browser History
tonythetiger007
I accidentally opened two browser sessions and I closed the first browser first and then closed the second browser session. The first browser session contained several opened tabs and I am unable to reopen them. I would like to open the recently closed tabs from my first browser session. I am not sure how to restore these tabs.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tonythetiger007
Hi, you can check the trash bin in the windows panel, selection is a bit tricky but you can use select first tab, then Shift+Last tab.
If you don't have Auto Save Session enabled the tabs are lost, tabs from the last closed window is stored.
yojimbo274064400
If more than one tab was open in closed Window then under Closed Tabs select Windows with ℕ Tabs > Restore All; if multiple Windows were closed there will be similar corresponding entries listed for each